Morgan Stanley Upgrades SEI Investments (SEIC)

April 07, 2025 — 08:04 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for SEI Investments (NasdaqGS:SEIC) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.18% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for SEI Investments is $92.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $103.95. The average price target represents an increase of 36.18% from its latest reported closing price of $67.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SEI Investments is 2,141MM, an increase of 0.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,013 funds or institutions reporting positions in SEI Investments. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 6.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEIC is 0.20%, an increase of 102.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 114,585K shares. SEIC / SEI Investments Company Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SEIC is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SEIC / SEI Investments Company Shares Held by Institutions

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 8,837K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,148K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 39.42% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 4,139K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,207K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 21.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,614K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,725K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 13.97% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,180K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,086K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 17.98% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,955K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,928K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 17.52% over the last quarter.

SEI Investments Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

SEI's Investment Manager Services supplies investment organizations of all types with advanced operating infrastructure they must have to evolve and compete in a landscape of escalating business challenges. SEI's award-winning global operating platform provides investment managers and asset owners with customized and integrated capabilities across a wide range of investment vehicles, strategies and jurisdictions. Its services enable users to gain scale and efficiency, keep pace with marketplace demands, and run their businesses more strategically. SEI partners with more than 550 traditional and alternative asset managers, as well as sovereign wealth funds and family offices, representing nearly $30 trillion in assets, including 49 of the top 100 asset managers worldwide*.

