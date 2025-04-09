Morgan Stanley Upgrades SEI Investments (BMV:SEIC)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for SEI Investments (BMV:SEIC) from Underweight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 886 funds or institutions reporting positions in SEI Investments. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEIC is 0.21%, an increase of 2.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 154,947K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 8,837K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,148K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 39.42% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 4,139K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,207K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 21.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,614K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,725K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 13.97% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,180K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,086K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 17.98% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,955K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,928K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 17.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.