Morgan Stanley Upgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

On March 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Sarepta Therapeutics from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.11% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is $154.02. The forecasts range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 26.11% from its latest reported closing price of $122.13.

The projected annual revenue for Sarepta Therapeutics is $1,241MM, an increase of 33.01%. The projected annual EPS is -$4.85.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,028K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,478K shares, representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 4.00% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,175K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 2,999K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,554K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,559K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 99.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,478K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,443K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 55.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 834 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sarepta Therapeutics. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 10.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRPT is 0.45%, an increase of 30.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 89,612K shares. The put/call ratio of SRPT is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

Sarepta Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with raredisease. The Company has built an impressive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company's programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

