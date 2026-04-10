Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2026, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.45% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ryman Hospitality Properties is $115.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $88.88 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 17.45% from its latest reported closing price of $98.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ryman Hospitality Properties is 2,034MM, a decrease of 20.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryman Hospitality Properties. This is an decrease of 427 owner(s) or 53.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHP is 0.12%, an increase of 61.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.66% to 64,287K shares. The put/call ratio of RHP is 1.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 2,436K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares , representing a decrease of 26.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 15.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,588K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,481K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 99.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 31,720.84% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,276K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,251K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares , representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 20.32% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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