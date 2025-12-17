Morgan Stanley Upgrades Rollins (ROL)

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Rollins (NYSE:ROL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.51% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rollins is $63.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.62 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 6.51% from its latest reported closing price of $59.46 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rollins is 3,207MM, a decrease of 12.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rollins. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROL is 0.21%, an increase of 2.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 294,176K shares. The put/call ratio of ROL is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 9,831K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,111K shares , representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 3.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,537K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,380K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 3.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,355K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,189K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 5.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,979K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,799K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 5.08% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 7,292K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,624K shares , representing a decrease of 18.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 16.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.