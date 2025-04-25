Morgan Stanley Upgrades RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.31% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for RenaissanceRe Holdings is $280.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $233.31 to a high of $456.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.31% from its latest reported closing price of $235.27 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RenaissanceRe Holdings is 8,529MM, a decrease of 32.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 64.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 956 funds or institutions reporting positions in RenaissanceRe Holdings. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNR is 0.30%, an increase of 5.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 60,758K shares. The put/call ratio of RNR is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 2,883K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,649K shares , representing an increase of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 2,864K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,837K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 6.30% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 2,399K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,026K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,177K shares , representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,013K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,567K shares , representing an increase of 22.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 52.56% over the last quarter.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.