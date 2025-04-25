Morgan Stanley Upgrades RenaissanceRe Holdings - Preferred Stock (RNR.PRG)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for RenaissanceRe Holdings - Preferred Stock (NYSE:RNR.PRG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in RenaissanceRe Holdings - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNR.PRG is 0.31%, an increase of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 6,819K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,879K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,925K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRG by 7.30% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 859K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 817K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRG by 7.74% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 578K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRG by 11.61% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 397K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRG by 2.96% over the last quarter.

