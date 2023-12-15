Morgan Stanley Upgrades R1 RCM (RCM)

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.25% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for R1 RCM is 18.73. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 75.25% from its latest reported closing price of 10.69.

The projected annual revenue for R1 RCM is 2,329MM, an increase of 5.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in R1 RCM. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCM is 0.65%, a decrease of 0.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 64.27% to 875K shares. The put/call ratio of RCM is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

King Luther Capital Management holds 603K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCM by 13.07% over the last quarter.

PVIVX - Paradigm Micro-Cap Fund holds 160K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Regis Management CO holds 82K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PVFAX - Paradigm Value Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

R1 RCM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

R1 RCM Inc. is an American revenue cycle management company servicing hospitals, health systems and physician groups across the United States.

