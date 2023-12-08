Morgan Stanley Upgrades Qorvo (QRVO)

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.95% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qorvo is 109.30. The forecasts range from a low of 79.79 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents an increase of 8.95% from its latest reported closing price of 100.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Qorvo is 3,838MM, an increase of 22.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qorvo. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRVO is 0.15%, a decrease of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 100,849K shares. The put/call ratio of QRVO is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,662K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,766K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 3,866K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares, representing an increase of 86.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 586.77% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 3,634K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,638K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 3.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,069K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,065K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 2.78% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,658K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,842K shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 52.16% over the last quarter.

Qorvo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Qorvo makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. Qorvo also leverages unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.