Morgan Stanley Upgrades Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.16% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Penske Automotive Group is $169.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.16% from its latest reported closing price of $161.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Penske Automotive Group is 28,034MM, a decrease of 6.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 734 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penske Automotive Group. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAG is 0.13%, an increase of 4.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 19,303K shares. The put/call ratio of PAG is 4.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,042K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199K shares , representing a decrease of 15.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 15.34% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 778K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 764K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 668K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares , representing a decrease of 23.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 82.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 639K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 10.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 603K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Penske Automotive Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western Europe

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.