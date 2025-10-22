Morgan Stanley Upgrades Paramount Group (PGRE)

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.40% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Paramount Group is $6.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $6.93. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.40% from its latest reported closing price of $6.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Paramount Group is 802MM, an increase of 14.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paramount Group. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGRE is 0.06%, an increase of 32.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.71% to 171,051K shares. The put/call ratio of PGRE is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 18,985K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,141K shares , representing an increase of 62.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGRE by 274.15% over the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 8,036K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,930K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,535K shares , representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGRE by 49.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,901K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,825K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGRE by 28.21% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,933K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,513K shares , representing an increase of 28.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGRE by 73.47% over the last quarter.

