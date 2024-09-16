Morgan Stanley Upgrades ONEOK (WBAG:OKE)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for ONEOK (WBAG:OKE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,181 funds or institutions reporting positions in ONEOK. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKE is 0.46%, an increase of 2.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.14% to 451,693K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,443K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,320K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 16,819K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,588K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 29.02% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 16,157K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,916K shares , representing an increase of 13.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 23.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,980K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,681K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,542K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,258K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 1.41% over the last quarter.

