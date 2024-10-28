Morgan Stanley Upgrades Nutanix (NTNX)

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Nutanix (NasdaqGS:NTNX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.46% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nutanix is $74.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.46% from its latest reported closing price of $64.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nutanix is 2,444MM, an increase of 13.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 974 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutanix. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 5.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTNX is 0.29%, an increase of 6.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.66% to 229,860K shares. The put/call ratio of NTNX is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 12,141K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,234K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 16.64% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 10,100K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,638K shares , representing a decrease of 25.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 22.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,744K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,636K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 9.17% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,146K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,192K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 5,774K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,211K shares , representing an increase of 27.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 35.24% over the last quarter.

Nutanix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

