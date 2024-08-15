Morgan Stanley Upgrades Nucor (NUE)

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.29% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nucor is $191.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.29% from its latest reported closing price of $141.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nucor is 31,009MM, a decrease of 5.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,094 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nucor. This is an decrease of 66 owner(s) or 3.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUE is 0.26%, an increase of 10.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 201,955K shares. The put/call ratio of NUE is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 24,692K shares representing 10.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,834K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 50.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,739K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,718K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 3.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,195K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,005K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 3.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,787K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,766K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 60.24% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,341K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,510K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Nucor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

