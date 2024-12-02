Morgan Stanley Upgrades NextEra Energy Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (NEP)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for NextEra Energy Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:NEP) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.91% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for NextEra Energy Partners, LP - Limited Partnership is $24.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 22.91% from its latest reported closing price of $19.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NextEra Energy Partners, LP - Limited Partnership is 1,847MM, an increase of 58.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextEra Energy Partners, LP - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEP is 0.30%, an increase of 8.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.77% to 53,906K shares. The put/call ratio of NEP is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rare Infrastructure holds 3,068K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,028K shares , representing a decrease of 31.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 34.74% over the last quarter.

M&G holds 3,062K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,566K shares , representing an increase of 16.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 5.36% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 2,180K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 1,555K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 4.27% over the last quarter.

Cbre Clarion Securities holds 1,159K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares , representing a decrease of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 19.60% over the last quarter.

NextEra Energy Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. NextEra Energy Partners acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flows. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns interests in geographically diverse wind and solar projects in the U.S. as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas and Pennsylvania.

