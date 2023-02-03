Morgan Stanley Upgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

On February 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Neurocrine Biosciences from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.69% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is $130.35. The forecasts range from a low of $102.01 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.69% from its latest reported closing price of $108.00.

The projected annual revenue for Neurocrine Biosciences is $1,807MM, an increase of 30.12%. The projected annual EPS is $3.76, an increase of 515.98%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,926,834 shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,213,734 shares, representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 11.87% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,855,146 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,844,305 shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 11.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,852,548 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,809,914 shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 15.30% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,794,763 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,742,666 shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 11.58% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,428,057 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,411,620 shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 14.39% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1060 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurocrine Biosciences. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 8.72%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NBIX is 0.3299%, an increase of 7.3087%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 106,246K shares.

Neurocrine Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems.

