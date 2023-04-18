Morgan Stanley Upgrades Nabors Industries (NBR)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nabors Industries is $204.45. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $301.35. The average price target represents an increase of 73.27% from its latest reported closing price of $118.00.

The projected annual revenue for Nabors Industries is $3,342MM, an increase of 25.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 4K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 77K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing a decrease of 58.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 28.99% over the last quarter.

Ergoteles holds 7K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

OHIO NATIONAL FUND INC - ON BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISSX - BNY Mellon Smallcap Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 8.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 5.23% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nabors Industries. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 15.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBR is 0.16%, an increase of 30.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 7,909K shares. The put/call ratio of NBR is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Nabors Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nabors owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and is a provider of offshore rigs in the United Statesand numerous international markets. Nabors also provides directional drilling services, performance tools, and innovative technologies for its own rig fleet and those of third parties. Leveraging its advanced drilling automation capabilities, Nabors highly skilled workforce continues to set new standards for operational excellence and transform its industry.

