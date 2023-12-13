Morgan Stanley Upgrades MSCI (MSCI)

Fintel reports that on December 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.64% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for MSCI is 560.93. The forecasts range from a low of 464.60 to a high of $672.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.64% from its latest reported closing price of 546.51.

The projected annual revenue for MSCI is 2,482MM, an increase of 2.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1798 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSCI. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 3.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSCI is 0.41%, an increase of 7.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 89,080K shares. The put/call ratio of MSCI is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,478K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,656K shares, representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 606.62% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,363K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,546K shares, representing a decrease of 7.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 5.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,338K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,370K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 11.97% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,260K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,245K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 15.50% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,182K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,043K shares, representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 19.98% over the last quarter.

MSCI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, MSCI powers better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. MSCI creates industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

