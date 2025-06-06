Morgan Stanley Upgrades MP Materials (BMV:MP)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for MP Materials (BMV:MP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Hancock Prospecting Pty holds 13,861K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,464K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,795K shares , representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MP by 67.30% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,685K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,228K shares , representing an increase of 43.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP by 33.81% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,589K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,538K shares , representing a decrease of 16.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP by 30.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,127K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,651K shares , representing an increase of 11.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MP by 84.51% over the last quarter.

