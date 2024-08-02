Morgan Stanley Upgrades Mobileye Global (MBLY)

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Mobileye Global (NasdaqGS:MBLY) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 126.38% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mobileye Global is $36.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 126.38% from its latest reported closing price of $16.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mobileye Global is 2,916MM, an increase of 56.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mobileye Global. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBLY is 0.34%, an increase of 13.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.84% to 133,595K shares. The put/call ratio of MBLY is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 15,799K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,985K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBLY by 13.53% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,228K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 4,994K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,273K shares , representing an increase of 54.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBLY by 50.39% over the last quarter.

Southpoint Capital Advisors holds 4,750K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 4,584K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

