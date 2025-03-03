Morgan Stanley Upgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Depositary Receipt () (MLCO)

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:MLCO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.00% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $8.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 45.00% from its latest reported closing price of $5.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 6,677MM, an increase of 43.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLCO is 0.11%, an increase of 51.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.09% to 187,291K shares. The put/call ratio of MLCO is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARGA Investment Management holds 29,652K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,196K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 25.58% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 17,896K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,039K shares , representing a decrease of 23.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 40.29% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 15,920K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,001K shares , representing a decrease of 50.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 48.63% over the last quarter.

Coronation Fund Managers holds 11,552K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,072K shares , representing a decrease of 13.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 55.31% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 10,791K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,170K shares , representing an increase of 42.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 99.03% over the last quarter.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market , is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau, an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams , an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs, which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila , an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterraneanin the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos ('Cyprus Casinos'). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease.

