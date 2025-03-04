Morgan Stanley Upgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2P)

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2P) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A2P is 0.11%, an increase of 48.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.00% to 187,291K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARGA Investment Management holds 29,652K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,196K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2P by 25.58% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 17,896K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,039K shares , representing a decrease of 23.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2P by 40.29% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 15,920K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,001K shares , representing a decrease of 50.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2P by 48.63% over the last quarter.

Coronation Fund Managers holds 11,552K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,072K shares , representing a decrease of 13.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2P by 55.31% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 10,791K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,170K shares , representing an increase of 42.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2P by 99.03% over the last quarter.

