Morgan Stanley Upgrades Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.26% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marriott Vacations Worldwide is $100.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 90.26% from its latest reported closing price of $53.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marriott Vacations Worldwide is 5,279MM, an increase of 61.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marriott Vacations Worldwide. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAC is 0.13%, an increase of 28.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 36,094K shares. The put/call ratio of VAC is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impactive Capital holds 2,684K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,998K shares , representing a decrease of 11.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 20.89% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 1,489K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,894K shares , representing a decrease of 27.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,379K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304K shares , representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 24.66% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,200K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares , representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 29.27% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,182K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 23.38% over the last quarter.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services.

