Morgan Stanley Upgrades Marriott Vacations Worldwide (BMV:VAC)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (BMV:VAC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impactive Capital holds 2,684K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,998K shares , representing a decrease of 11.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 20.89% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 1,489K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,894K shares , representing a decrease of 27.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,379K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304K shares , representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 24.66% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,200K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares , representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 29.27% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,182K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 23.38% over the last quarter.

