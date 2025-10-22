Morgan Stanley Upgrades Manhattan Associates (MANH)

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Manhattan Associates (NasdaqGS:MANH) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.64% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Manhattan Associates is $233.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $207.05 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.64% from its latest reported closing price of $194.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Manhattan Associates is 954MM, a decrease of 10.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manhattan Associates. This is an decrease of 75 owner(s) or 5.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MANH is 0.22%, an increase of 0.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 75,717K shares. The put/call ratio of MANH is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,284K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,249K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 13.58% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,978K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 6.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,949K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,928K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares , representing an increase of 64.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 138.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,576K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,661K shares , representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 3.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.