Morgan Stanley Upgrades Lucid Group (LCID)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Lucid Group (NasdaqGS:LCID) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.05% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lucid Group is $2.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.05% from its latest reported closing price of $2.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lucid Group is 11,298MM, an increase of 1,298.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 676 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lucid Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCID is 0.10%, an increase of 10.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.83% to 2,250,192K shares. The put/call ratio of LCID is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 1,770,889K shares representing 58.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374,700K shares , representing an increase of 22.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 10.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,412K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,083K shares , representing an increase of 22.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 8.45% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,684K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,210K shares , representing an increase of 24.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 10.48% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 24,440K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,612K shares , representing an increase of 60.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 85.95% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 24,115K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares , representing an increase of 96.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 2,188.03% over the last quarter.

Lucid Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lucid seeks to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, select models of Air are expected to be capable of a projected EPA estimated range of over 500 miles. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air are planned to begin this year.

