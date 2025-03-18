Morgan Stanley Upgrades Lucid Group (BMV:LCID)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Lucid Group (BMV:LCID) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lucid Group. This is an increase of 168 owner(s) or 2,100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCID is 0.57%, an increase of 26.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8,198.31% to 173,898K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 1,770,889K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374,700K shares , representing an increase of 22.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 10.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,412K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,083K shares , representing an increase of 22.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 8.45% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,684K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,210K shares , representing an increase of 24.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 10.48% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 24,440K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,612K shares , representing an increase of 60.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 85.95% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 24,115K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares , representing an increase of 96.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 2,188.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.