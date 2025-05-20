Morgan Stanley Upgrades Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt () (LOMA)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:LOMA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.50% Downside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt () is $3.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.94 to a high of $4.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 67.50% from its latest reported closing price of $12.24 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt () is 438,947MM, a decrease of 35.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 139.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOMA is 0.41%, an increase of 39.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 29,897K shares. The put/call ratio of LOMA is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 4,607K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,660K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOMA by 4.75% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 3,983K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,442K shares , representing a decrease of 61.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOMA by 19.97% over the last quarter.

Mak Capital One holds 2,353K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,657K shares , representing a decrease of 12.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOMA by 9.52% over the last quarter.

INCA Investments holds 1,860K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares , representing an increase of 59.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOMA by 152.53% over the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 1,609K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares , representing an increase of 51.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOMA by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Loma Negra Companía Industrial Argentina S.A. is an Argentine manufacturer and the countrys leading maker of cement, concrete, and lime. The company, established by businessman Alfredo Fortabat, also founded its own sports club, C.S.yD. Loma Negra three years later.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.