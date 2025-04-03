Morgan Stanley Upgrades Loar Holdings (LOAR)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Loar Holdings (NYSE:LOAR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.48% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Loar Holdings is $96.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $91.91 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.48% from its latest reported closing price of $75.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Loar Holdings is 448MM, an increase of 11.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Loar Holdings. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 17.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOAR is 0.32%, an increase of 13.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.19% to 81,230K shares. The put/call ratio of LOAR is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abrams Capital Management holds 37,428K shares representing 40.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,434K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOAR by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 12,476K shares representing 13.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,811K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOAR by 0.68% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,416K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,629K shares , representing a decrease of 15.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOAR by 10.24% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,142K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares , representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOAR by 3.78% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 1,067K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares , representing an increase of 61.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOAR by 150.49% over the last quarter.

