Morgan Stanley Upgrades Life Time Group Holdings (LTH)

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Life Time Group Holdings (NYSE:LTH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.64% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Life Time Group Holdings is $39.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 53.64% from its latest reported closing price of $25.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Life Time Group Holdings is 2,844MM, an increase of 0.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Life Time Group Holdings. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 8.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTH is 0.31%, an increase of 0.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.86% to 216,851K shares. The put/call ratio of LTH is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 29,898K shares representing 13.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,554K shares , representing a decrease of 38.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTH by 12.84% over the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 21,404K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,749K shares , representing a decrease of 38.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTH by 95.31% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,158K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,066K shares , representing an increase of 29.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTH by 76.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,245K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,046K shares , representing an increase of 28.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTH by 24.87% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,882K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,356K shares , representing an increase of 39.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTH by 48.17% over the last quarter.

