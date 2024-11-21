Morgan Stanley Upgrades Lemonade (LSE:0A91)

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Lemonade (LSE:0A91) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lemonade. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A91 is 0.08%, an increase of 0.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 44,300K shares.

Softbank Group holds 11,983K shares representing 16.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 3,903K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,725K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,061K shares , representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A91 by 11.95% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,077K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,699K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares , representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A91 by 0.74% over the last quarter.

