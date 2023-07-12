Morgan Stanley Upgrades Lazard - (LAZ)

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Lazard - (NYSE:LAZ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.83% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lazard - is 38.25. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 16.83% from its latest reported closing price of 32.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lazard - is 2,632MM, an increase of 0.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.37.

Lazard - Declares $0.50 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 received the payment on May 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $32.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.75%, the lowest has been 3.55%, and the highest has been 9.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.18 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazard -. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAZ is 0.20%, a decrease of 12.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 74,581K shares. The put/call ratio of LAZ is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 7,379K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,706K shares, representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 15.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,308K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,257K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 10.41% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 2,931K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,965K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 14.57% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,804K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 6.88% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,692K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares, representing an increase of 39.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 35.33% over the last quarter.

Lazard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities and 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.