Morgan Stanley Upgrades Lazard (LAZ)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lazard is $39.05. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 20.94% from its latest reported closing price of $32.29.

The projected annual revenue for Lazard is $2,632MM, a decrease of 5.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.37.

Lazard Declares $0.50 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 received the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $32.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.72%, the lowest has been 3.55%, and the highest has been 9.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 81K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTBX - FEDERATED GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

WFIVX - Wilshire 5000 Index Fund Investment Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA U.S. Small Company Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FHUMX - Federated Hermes U.S. SMID Fund Institutional Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 0.76% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazard. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAZ is 0.23%, a decrease of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.30% to 76,293K shares. The put/call ratio of LAZ is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Lazard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities and 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals.

