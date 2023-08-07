Morgan Stanley Upgrades Laureate Education (LAUR)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.26% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Laureate Education is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.26% from its latest reported closing price of 13.39.

The projected annual revenue for Laureate Education is 1,371MM, an increase of 0.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Laureate Education. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAUR is 0.34%, an increase of 11.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.75% to 138,519K shares. The put/call ratio of LAUR is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Berkom & Associates holds 6,679K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,021K shares, representing an increase of 9.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 17.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,005K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,847K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 82.39% over the last quarter.

Snow Phipps Group holds 4,952K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,947K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 13.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,397K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,472K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 11.00% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,824K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,971K shares, representing an increase of 48.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 137.01% over the last quarter.

Laureate Education Background Information

Laureate Education, Inc. understands the transformative power of education. For more than 20 years, Laureate Education has remained committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, by providing accessible, high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs. The Company is one of the world's largest Certified B Corporations® and it's the first Public Benefit Corporation publicly listed on any stock exchange in the world.

