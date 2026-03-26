Morgan Stanley Upgrades LATAM Airlines Group S.A. - Depositary Receipt (LTM)

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:LTM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.67% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $57.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.27 to a high of $59.55. The average price target represents an increase of 18.67% from its latest reported closing price of $48.74 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 15,932MM, an increase of 11.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTM is 0.43%, an increase of 44.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.66% to 28,685K shares. The put/call ratio of LTM is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Olympus Peak Asset Management holds 5,505K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,492K shares , representing a decrease of 17.94%.

Newport Trust holds 3,975K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Itau Unibanco Holding holds 1,546K shares.

Two Sigma Investments holds 1,147K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares , representing an increase of 16.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTM by 35.89% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 1,018K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares , representing an increase of 46.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTM by 119.78% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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