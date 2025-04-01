Morgan Stanley Upgrades KLA (LSE:0JPO)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for KLA (LSE:0JPO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.19% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for KLA is 834.70 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 658.48 GBX to a high of 966.75 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 23.19% from its latest reported closing price of 677.55 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for KLA is 10,303MM, a decrease of 5.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,644 funds or institutions reporting positions in KLA. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JPO is 0.41%, an increase of 3.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 137,644K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 5,185K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,302K shares , representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JPO by 16.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,190K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,260K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JPO by 21.13% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,621K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,521K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JPO by 20.83% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,607K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,592K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JPO by 20.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,253K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,222K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JPO by 21.29% over the last quarter.

