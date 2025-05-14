Stocks
Morgan Stanley Upgrades KKR & Co. Inc. - Preferred Stock (KKR.PRD)

May 14, 2025 — 11:18 am EDT

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for KKR & Co. Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:KKR.PRD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KKR & Co. Inc. - Preferred Stock Shares Held by Institutions

Capital International Investors holds 8,960K shares.

Capital World Investors holds 5,000K shares.

Portman Square Capital LLP holds 2,900K shares.

Russell Investments Group holds 2,402K shares.

Calamos Advisors holds 1,436K shares.

