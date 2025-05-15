Morgan Stanley Upgrades KKR (BIT:1KKR)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for KKR (BIT:1KKR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,179 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1KKR is 0.51%, an increase of 0.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 682,342K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 28,702K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,174K shares , representing a decrease of 22.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1KKR by 33.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,876K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,084K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1KKR by 10.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,979K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,945K shares , representing a decrease of 9.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1KKR by 89.61% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 19,082K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,690K shares , representing an increase of 12.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1KKR by 85.81% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 18,380K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,929K shares , representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1KKR by 59.84% over the last quarter.

