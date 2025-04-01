Morgan Stanley Upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Keurig Dr Pepper (NasdaqGS:KDP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.62% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Keurig Dr Pepper is $39.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.56 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 11.62% from its latest reported closing price of $34.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Keurig Dr Pepper is 15,756MM, an increase of 2.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keurig Dr Pepper. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KDP is 0.29%, an increase of 10.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.01% to 1,317,727K shares. The put/call ratio of KDP is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 109,169K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112,237K shares , representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 18.37% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 60,603K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,957K shares , representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 54,656K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,183K shares , representing an increase of 26.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 16.71% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 43,741K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,723K shares , representing an increase of 13.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 9.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,133K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,339K shares , representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 11.13% over the last quarter.

Keurig Dr Pepper Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billionand nearly 26,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

