Morgan Stanley Upgrades Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Fintel reports that on January 11, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.17% Downside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Juniper Networks is 32.64. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.17% from its latest reported closing price of 37.59.

The projected annual revenue for Juniper Networks is 6,095MM, an increase of 7.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.62.

Juniper Networks Declares $0.22 Dividend

On October 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023 received the payment on December 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $37.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.02%, the lowest has been 2.25%, and the highest has been 4.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.81 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Juniper Networks. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNPR is 0.18%, a decrease of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 329,860K shares. The put/call ratio of JNPR is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 34,713K shares representing 10.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,984K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 11.12% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,720K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,579K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 10.39% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 12,735K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,698K shares, representing an increase of 8.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 0.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,937K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,098K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 9.39% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,269K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,151K shares, representing an increase of 49.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 85.24% over the last quarter.

Juniper Networks Background Information

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world.

