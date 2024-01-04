Morgan Stanley Upgrades Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt () (JMIA)

Fintel reports that on January 3, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:JMIA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.58% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt () is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.58% from its latest reported closing price of 3.53.

The projected annual revenue for Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt () is 317MM, an increase of 53.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JMIA is 0.03%, a decrease of 51.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.16% to 24,476K shares. The put/call ratio of JMIA is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 9,348K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,366K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 17.30% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 6,725K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,498K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares, representing an increase of 6.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 17.55% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 718K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 12.56% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 541K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares, representing a decrease of 44.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 73.41% over the last quarter.

Jumia Technologies Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Jumia is the leading pan-African e-commerce platform. Jumia's platform consists of its marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers, its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and its payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on its platform in selected markets.

