Morgan Stanley Upgrades Johnson & Johnson (LSE:0R34)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Johnson & Johnson (LSE:0R34) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.09% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Johnson & Johnson is 180.73 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 157.37 GBX to a high of 226.93 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 9.09% from its latest reported closing price of 165.68 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson & Johnson is 95,971MM, an increase of 9.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson & Johnson. This is an increase of 124 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R34 is 0.78%, an increase of 5.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 1,927,009K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 76,317K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,029K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R34 by 4.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,046K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,769K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R34 by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 56,107K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,102K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R34 by 45.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 33,799K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,584K shares , representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R34 by 92.08% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 31,675K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

