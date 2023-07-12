Morgan Stanley Upgrades Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.91% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jefferies Financial Group is 33.92. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 0.91% from its latest reported closing price of 33.61.

The projected annual revenue for Jefferies Financial Group is 5,574MM, an increase of 2.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 887 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jefferies Financial Group. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JEF is 0.30%, an increase of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 166,809K shares. The put/call ratio of JEF is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group holds 10,500K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Pacific Advisors holds 5,604K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,701K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 7.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,582K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,657K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 12.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,925K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,879K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 13.70% over the last quarter.

FPACX - FPA Crescent Fund holds 4,698K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing. Jefferies Group LLC, its largest subsidiary, is the largest independent full-service global investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S.

