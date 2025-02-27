Morgan Stanley Upgrades Intuit (LSE:0JCT)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Intuit (LSE:0JCT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.74% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intuit is 736.00 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 530.89 GBX to a high of 833.08 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 18.74% from its latest reported closing price of 619.85 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intuit is 18,502MM, an increase of 7.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuit. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JCT is -3.48%, an increase of 0.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.09% to 271,748K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,421K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,387K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCT by 10.88% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,370K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,398K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JCT by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,722K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,121K shares , representing a decrease of 31.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCT by 24.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,322K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,186K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCT by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,111K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,979K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCT by 47.83% over the last quarter.

