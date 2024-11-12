Morgan Stanley Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (WBAG:IFF)

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for International Flavors & Fragrances (WBAG:IFF) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

There are 1,402 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Flavors & Fragrances. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFF is 0.39%, an increase of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 276,319K shares.

Dodge & Cox holds 28,207K shares representing 11.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,729K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 16.52% over the last quarter.

Winder Pte. holds 25,356K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 13,889K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,093K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,031K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 8.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,555K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,433K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 6.80% over the last quarter.

