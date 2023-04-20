Morgan Stanley Upgrades Immuneering Corp (IMRX)

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immuneering Corp is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.33% from its latest reported closing price of $12.93.

The projected annual revenue for Immuneering Corp is $0MM, a decrease of 44.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 45K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

Barclays holds 7K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 32.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 57.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 102.87% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 188K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing an increase of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 64.72% over the last quarter.

Fmr holds 153K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 223K shares, representing a decrease of 45.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 99.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immuneering Corp. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 8.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMRX is 0.03%, a decrease of 56.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 11,955K shares.

