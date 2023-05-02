Morgan Stanley Upgrades HP (HPQ)

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for HP (NYSE:HPQ) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.43% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for HP is 30.09. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 0.43% from its latest reported closing price of 29.96.

The projected annual revenue for HP is 57,802MM, a decrease of 3.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1828 funds or institutions reporting positions in HP. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPQ is 0.28%, an increase of 17.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 873,307K shares. The put/call ratio of HPQ is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 104,476K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 52,451K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,439K shares, representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 5.98% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 37,418K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,173K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 5.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,541K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,892K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 22,471K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,553K shares, representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 2.68% over the last quarter.

HP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze.

