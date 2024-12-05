Morgan Stanley Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (LSE:0J51)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (LSE:0J51) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.27% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise is 22.87 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 18.24 GBX to a high of 30.55 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.27% from its latest reported closing price of 21.72 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hewlett Packard Enterprise is 30,469MM, an increase of 4.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,862 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J51 is 0.20%, an increase of 5.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 1,233,919K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 45,260K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,386K shares , representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J51 by 79.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,173K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,059K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J51 by 8.97% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,039K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,359K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J51 by 9.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 31,493K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,242K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J51 by 52.95% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 31,355K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,775K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J51 by 3.15% over the last quarter.

