Morgan Stanley Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Fintel reports that on November 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.07% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise is 18.35. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 11.07% from its latest reported closing price of 16.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hewlett Packard Enterprise is 29,409MM, an increase of 0.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPE is 0.20%, an increase of 6.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 1,182,210K shares. The put/call ratio of HPE is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 54,751K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,283K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 53,776K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,942K shares, representing an increase of 29.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 59.82% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 41,858K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,632K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 4.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,169K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,413K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 6.67% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 32,721K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,080K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 3.32% over the last quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is an American multinational information technology company. It is a business-focused organization which works in servers, storage, networking, containerization software and consulting and support. Additionally, the company invests in communications and media solutions.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.