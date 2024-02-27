Morgan Stanley Upgrades HashiCorp (HCP)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for HashiCorp (NasdaqGS:HCP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.08% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for HashiCorp is 26.25. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 4.08% from its latest reported closing price of 25.22.

The projected annual revenue for HashiCorp is 598MM, an increase of 6.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in HashiCorp. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCP is 0.33%, a decrease of 31.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.56% to 82,423K shares. The put/call ratio of HCP is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 6,731K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,050K shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCP by 14.14% over the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 5,242K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,020K shares, representing an increase of 61.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCP by 151.23% over the last quarter.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. holds 2,849K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares, representing an increase of 33.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCP by 45.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,843K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,841K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCP by 9.43% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,829K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HashiCorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automating the critical process involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s open source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary, and Waypoint™ were downloaded approximately 100 million times during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. Enterprise and managed service versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-datacenter functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though 90 percent of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. HashiCorp is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, GGV Capital, IVP, Mayfield, Redpoint Ventures, T. Rowe Price funds and accounts, and True Ventures.

